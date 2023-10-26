Having 8-9% growth in economy for next 3 decades a challenge: Kant

India is poised to become a $ 5 trillion economy and the challenge for the country will be to grow at 8-9 per cent for the next three decades, India's G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant said on Thursday.

Addressing an event organised by Public Affairs Forum of India (PAFI) here, Kant said India's economy can't grow at higher rates without the support of the private sector.

"This is India's moment. India is poised to become a $ 5 trillion economy," he said, adding that the government has pushed the limit on infrastructure.

"The challenge (for India) is to grow at 8-9 per cent for three decades," he said.

Pointing out that presently the size of China's economy is five times of India, Kant said, "To catch up with China, we will have to grow at 10 per cent."



Asserting that the quality of Indian airports is better than those in Europe, he said, "Our domestic airlines are also much better than international airlines."



India's growth story will remain intact, he said, while emphasising on the need to use Artificial Intelligence (AI) to bring sustainable growth.

"You can't make technology leapfrog without using AI," he said.