Chinese firms turn to Indian exporters to help fill orders amid US tariffs

By Shruti Srivastava

Some China-based firms hit hard by US tariffs are reaching out to Indian exporters to fill orders on their behalf and help them retain their American customers as they navigate a trade war causing seismic shocks in global commerce.

At the Canton Fair that runs through May 5 in Guangzhou — the world’s biggest trade fair — several Indian firms were approached by Chinese companies to supply goods to their US customers, said Ajay Sahai, director general of Federation of Indian Export Organizations. In return for the sales, the Indian firms would pay a commission to the Chinese businesses, he said in an interview.

Most Chinese exports to the US have been hit with levies of 145 per cent. In contrast, goods shipped from India to the US are currently charged a 10 per cent tax, which will be raised to 26 per cent in July if US President Donald Trump follows through with his reciprocal tariffs after a 90-day pause ends.

Many Chinese exporters targeted by Trump’s tariffs in his first term turned to Southeast Asian countries, setting up factories in Vietnam or shipping goods to places like Thailand, where they were then exported to the US. This time around, with Trump hitting countries like Vietnam with 46 per cent reciprocal tariffs, Indian exporters may see more orders diverted their way.

Unlike Southeast Asia, though, India’s government maintains restrictions on Chinese investment, making it difficult for firms to set up operations in the country or ship goods through India to the US. Indian firms at the Canton Fair were instead approached to supply goods to US companies under the brands of the Chinese firms, or co-branded with the Indian firms, Sahai said.

Most of the queries came in sectors like hand tools, electronics and home appliances, Sahai said, adding there are hopes some of the US customers may directly start negotiating with Indian suppliers. The commission paid to the Chinese firms would be negotiated between the buyers and suppliers, Sahai said.

Jalandhar-based OayKay Tools, which manufactures hand tools such as drop forge hammers and cold stamp machine, is in talks with both China-based American firms and Chinese companies to supply the US market.

“Some four to five companies have approached us,” said Siddhant Aggarwal, export officer of OayKay Tools. “They have a brand name to maintain so they have to service customers.”

The increase in export orders comes as India’s government makes significant progress in its talks with the Trump administration on a trade deal, which New Delhi hopes will help it escape the higher US tariffs. Vice President JD Vance called for a new era of collaboration between the two during a visit to India last week, where he highlighted the progress the two sides have made on a bilateral trade deal that they aim to seal by fall of this year.

The US and China, meanwhile, remain at loggerheads over the tariffs, with Beijing calling the high levels of levies “meaningless.” Trump said his administration was talking with China on trade, after Beijing denied the existence of negotiations on a deal and demanded the US revoke all unilateral tariffs.

It’s uncertain how much the US might allow the Indian companies to fill the gap left by Chinese firms as Washington tries to keep pressure on Beijing to make concessions.

The American presence was thin on the ground as the Canton Fair got started earlier this month, but the new tariffs were at the center of almost every conversation. Trump’s 90-day reprieve was also spurring Chinese firms to double down on their investments in Southeast Asia to circumvent the US controls.

Victor Forgings, which has been manufacturing hand tools such as pliers, hacksaws and hammers since 1954, is another Indian firm seeing an opportunity to increase business as the US and China remain at loggerheads.

“We were not just approached by Chinese suppliers to fulfill orders from US customers on their behalf but also from American firms which have plants in China but are unable to supply now due to high tariffs,” said Ashwani Kumar, managing partner of Victor Forgings, based in Jalandhar, a city in the northern state of Punjab.

Kumar said the company is looking to expand and set up two more manufacturing facilities to fulfill the surge in demand. He said American companies are willing to share technical know-how with Indian firms to expand their presence in the South Asian nation.