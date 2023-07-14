Civil aviation sector witnessing growth phase: Jyotiraditya Scindia

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Friday said the country's civil aviation sector is witnessing the beginning of the growth phase and that the number of planes with domestic airlines will increase to 1,500 from 720 at present.

The civil aviation sector is contributing to the rise of the economic power of India, he said and highlighted the aircraft orders placed by airlines, including Air India.

"India is aiming high... This is beginning of the growth phase (of civil aviation sector)," the minister said ahead of the inauguration of the fourth runway and the Eastern Cross Taxiways (ECT) at the Delhi airport.

Scindia also said that he has asked the Delhi airport operator DIAL to have the fourth terminal by October.

G M Rao, Group Chairman of GMR Group, said the ECT and the fourth runway will help enhance operational efficiency and increase capacity. He was speaking at the inauguration of the fourth runway and the ECT at the airport.