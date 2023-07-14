Home / Economy / News / Civil aviation sector witnessing growth phase: Jyotiraditya Scindia

Civil aviation sector witnessing growth phase: Jyotiraditya Scindia

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Friday said that the civil aviation sector is contributing to the rise of the economic power of India

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 14 2023 | 1:52 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Friday said the country's civil aviation sector is witnessing the beginning of the growth phase and that the number of planes with domestic airlines will increase to 1,500 from 720 at present.

The civil aviation sector is contributing to the rise of the economic power of India, he said and highlighted the aircraft orders placed by airlines, including Air India.

"India is aiming high... This is beginning of the growth phase (of civil aviation sector)," the minister said ahead of the inauguration of the fourth runway and the Eastern Cross Taxiways (ECT) at the Delhi airport.

Scindia also said that he has asked the Delhi airport operator DIAL to have the fourth terminal by October.

G M Rao, Group Chairman of GMR Group, said the ECT and the fourth runway will help enhance operational efficiency and increase capacity. He was speaking at the inauguration of the fourth runway and the ECT at the airport.

Also Read

UP CM unveils statue of ex-Union minister Madhavrao Scindia in Mainpuri

ADP, GMR Airports infrastructure to merge joint venture with GMR

GMR Group to invest Rs 5,000 cr on Bhogapuram Airport in Andhra: GM Rao

Gehlot's statement a conspiracy: Raje counters Rajasthan CM's claim

Seems Ashok Gehlot's leader is Raje not Sonia Gandhi: Sachin Pilot

WPI inflation declines to -4.12% in June on easing prices of food

21% unorganised workers opted out of Centre's pension scheme in six months

Dollar buckles on US disinflation signs as Fed nears end of hiking cycle

Mixed picture: IMF sees 'resilience', slowing momentum in global economy

India to reject call for anti-subsidy tax on some Chinese steel products

Topics :Jyotiraditya Scindiacivil aviation sectorCivil AviationDIAL

First Published: Jul 14 2023 | 1:52 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story