Coal gasification fits fuel diversification narrative, but challenges loom

“Coal gasification is the starting point, but you must complement that with carbon capture to make it sustainable at the levels that you want,” Mukherjee said.

During World War II, Germany was producing 125,000 barrels a day of synthetic fuel under Hitler. After the war, a South African entrepreneur bought the rights to the technology, and in 1950 the racist Apartheid government produced gasoline from South Africa’s vast coal deposits—useful when global sanctions were imposed against the country in the 1970s. However, Indian coal’s ash content is not only high but also variable (30-45 per cent), complicating stable plant operation, suggested Martin Grabner at the Fraunhofer Institute for Ceramic Technologies and Systems to NITI Aayog at an event in late 2025. Indian ash has high concentrations of silicon and alumina, coupled with low levels of iron and lime, which hinders its use in entrained-flow gasifiers, Mukherjee said.