Commercial LPG cylinder to become costlier by Rs 25 in India from today

The prices of 19 kg commercial LPG cylinders in India were hiked by Rs 25 on Friday. In Delhi, these cylinders would cost Rs 1,795 apiece to the customers.

In Mumbai, the price of this cylinder would be Rs 1,749 apiece. In Kolkata and Chennai, these cylinders would cost Rs 1,911 and Rs 1,960.5 respectively.

Last month, before Budget 2024, the price of commercial LPG cylinders was hiked by Rs 14 in Delhi to Rs 1,770.

State-owned Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) , Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) revise prices on the first of each month based on the average international price in the previous month. Notably, domestic LPG cylinder prices remain unchanged.

Before that in December last year, the prices of these cylinders were slashed by Rs 39.

The price of a domestic LPG cylinder continues to remain the same at Rs 903 per 14.2 kg cylinder.

The Centre has also hiked its windfall tax on petroleum crude to Rs 4,600 a metric ton from Rs 3,300 with effect from March 1. India also cut the windfall tax on diesel to zero from Rs 1.50 per litre effective March 1. The tax on petrol and aviation turbine fuel will continue to be nil.

On February 16, the Centre raised the windfall tax on petroleum crude to Rs 3,300 per metric ton from Rs 3,200 and hiked the tax on diesel to Rs 1.5 per litre from zero.