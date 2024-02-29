Home / Economy / News / NaBFID to sanction Rs 3 trn by March 2026 to support infra development

NaBFID to sanction Rs 3 trn by March 2026 to support infra development

Out of the Rs 86,804 crore, 50% has been sanctioned with long tenure of 20 to 50 years

Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Feb 29 2024 | 11:32 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development (NaBFID), which supports the development of long-term non-recourse infrastructure financing, has set a target to sanction Rs 3 trillion

by March 2026, the finance ministry said on Thursday.

Finance and Corporate Affairs Minister Nirmala Sitharaman chaired a meeting to review the performance of the NaBFID and asked it to introduce a structured partial credit enhancement facility towards deepening bond markets, including for urban local bodies and municipalities.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

To date, NaBFID has made total sanctions of more than Rs 86,804 crore, with projects spread across the country and in diversified sub-sectors of infrastructure like roads, renewable power, ports, railways, and city gas distribution.

Out of the Rs 86,804 crore, 50 per cent has been sanctioned with long tenure of 20 to 50 years.

"NaBFID will sanction over Rs 3 trillion by March 2026," the ministry said in a release.

It will continue its focus on infrastructure financing and contribute towards the goal of Viksit Bharat.

Sitharaman also advised NaBFID to create a data repository for the infrastructure sector, complementing the National Infrastructure Pipeline and PM-Gati Shakti to crowd in patient capital.

Sitharaman asked NaBFID to develop sector specialisation to a unique capability to evaluate and underwrite large and complex infrastructure projects, the release said.

Also Read

Nabfid takes derivatives cover for over Rs 10K cr to hedge rate risk

JSW Infra makes strong debut; extends gain to zoom 32% over issue price

Tata Motors partners with HDFC Bank for commercial vehicle financing

Explore new financing models for skill development: Ficci-KPMG report

Sidbi to launch app-based 'invoice financing' loans platform 'GST Sahay'

Economy on high growth trajectory due to sustained reforms: India Inc

Centre releases third instalment of Rs 1.42 trillion to states in February

Economy expands 8.4% in Q3; FY24 growth projection now up at 7.6%

Indian economy ticks many boxes in the right way, says CEA Nageswaran

Decoding GDP numbers: Consumption sluggish, govt capex powers investment

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :India's infrastructureInfrastructure Fund

First Published: Feb 29 2024 | 11:32 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story