Consumer affairs dept asks online platforms to not use 'dark patterns'



In a letter addressed to major online platforms, Rohit Kumar Singh, Secretary, the Department of Consumer Affairs strongly advised online platforms to not engage in ‘unfair trade practices’ by incorporating dark patterns in their online interface to manipulate consumer choice and violate ‘consumer rights’ as enshrined under Section 2(9) of the Consumer Protection Act, 2019. The Department of Consumer Affairs on Friday urged online platforms to refrain from incorporating any design or pattern in the online interface of their platform that may deceive or manipulate consumer choice and fall under the category of dark patterns.



The activities which the platforms were observed to be indulging include: Recently, regulators in other jurisdictions such as the European Union (EU), US, and UK have taken action against dark patterns involving unfair and deceptive practices in online interfaces which were found to be detrimental to consumers.

Non-consensual enrolment in subscription programs (USA)

Pressure selling using misleading countdown clock (UK)

Secretly saving credit card information and charging users without consent (USA)

Putting in place a cancellation process designed to deter consumers from opting out of subscription (Norway).

Major types of Dark Patterns

1. False urgency





2. Basket sneaking

This tactic creates a sense of urgency or scarcity to pressure consumers into making a purchase or taking action.





Websites or apps use dark patterns to add additional products or services to the shopping cart without user consent.





This tactic makes it easy for consumers to sign up for a service but difficult for them to cancel it, often by hiding the cancellation option or requiring multiple steps.



5. Forced action It involves guilt as a way to make consumers adhere. It criticizes or attacks consumers for not conforming to a particular belief or viewpoint.



This involves forcing consumers into taking an action they may not want to take, such as signing up for a service in order to access content.

6. Nagging

It refers to persistent, repetitive, and annoyingly constant criticism, complaints, and requests for action.





This tactic involves making it difficult for consumers to take certain actions, such as canceling a subscription or deleting an account.





This involves advertising one product or service but delivering another, often of lower quality.





This tactic involves hiding additional costs from consumers until they are already committed to making a purchase.