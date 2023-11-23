Home / Economy / News / Consumers feel relief as wheat product prices soften during festival month

Consumers feel relief as wheat product prices soften during festival month

Going forward, market players feel that prices would be guided somewhat by the pace of new crop sowing and also the trajectory of liquidation of wheat inventories by government agencies

Sanjeeb Mukherjee
Premium
The data showed that till November 17, 2023, wheat had been sown in around 8.60 million hectares of land till Friday

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 23 2023 | 12:27 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Prices of wheat and wheat products like atta, maida, and sooji have softened since November, which should come as some relief to consumers during the peak festival season. However, the drop hasn't been uniform across all markets, and in some markets of Madhya Pradesh, there has been a slight uptick in product prices, data sourced from private traders showed.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Going forward, market players feel that prices would be guided somewhat by the pace of new crop sowing and also the trajectory of liquidation of wheat inventories by government agencies. On the sowing front, till last (that is during the week ended November 16), sowing of wheat did pick up pace as compared to the week before as festivities ebbed in various parts of North India, even though acreage was still lower than the corresponding period of last year.

The data showed that till November 17, 2023, wheat had been sown in around 8.60 million hectares of land till Friday, which was 5.49 per cent lower than the same period last year. Till a week before that, the year-on-year deficit in acreage was over 11 per cent. 


Products 11-Nov 21-Nov
Wheat 2500 2620
Atta 2900 2900
Maida 3070/3150 2850/2980
Sooji 3080/3160 2860/2990

Source: iGrain India and Traders




Also Read

Indian consumers to spend more on luxury this festival season: Study

Wheat export ban to continue as govt falls short on procurement targets

Adani Wilmar enters whole wheat market in India under its brand Fortune

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale to start from August 4: Check details

Wheat prices in Delhi soften after stock limit, but pulses yet to fall

ITeS, MSMEs set for stable growth amid global slowdown, shows report

Odisha earned Rs 50,000 cr revenue from mining in FY 2021-22: Chief secy

Songs, cricket metaphors: RBI governor's way of conveying complex issues

Tax conundrum in online gaming landscape: All eyes on the apex court

FTA with EU, EFTA doable but India's concerns must be addressed: Goyal

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :consumersconsumer spendingfestival spendingWheat prices

First Published: Nov 23 2023 | 12:16 AM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Cong releases election manifesto for Rajasthan with promise of caste survey

Cong seeks info of officials who violated norms to benefit BJP in MP polls

Technology News

OpenAI announced voice feature for all ChatGPT app users: Details

ISRO mission to bring soil samples from Moon to Earth: All details inside

India News

Delhi's air quality 'very poor', vehicular emissions largest contributor

Diwali eve: Mumbai airport handles record 1,032 flights on November 11

Economy News

Despite visa hurdles, Indian student enrollment in US hits all-time high

Here's why India and UK are acting like cowards on the free trade agreement

Next Story