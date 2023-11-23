Consumers feel relief as wheat product prices soften during festival month

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channelGoing forward, market players feel that prices would be guided somewhat by the pace of new crop sowing and also the trajectory of liquidation of wheat inventories by government agencies. On the sowing front, till last (that is during the week ended November 16), sowing of wheat did pick up pace as compared to the week before as festivities ebbed in various parts of North India, even though acreage was still lower than the corresponding period of last year.
The data showed that till November 17, 2023, wheat had been sown in around 8.60 million hectares of land till Friday, which was 5.49 per cent lower than the same period last year. Till a week before that, the year-on-year deficit in acreage was over 11 per cent.
|Products
|11-Nov
|21-Nov
|Wheat
|2500
|2620
|Atta
|2900
|2900
|Maida
|3070/3150
|2850/2980
|Sooji
|3080/3160
|2860/2990
Source: iGrain India and Traders
