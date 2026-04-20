Core sector contracts 0.4% in March amid fall in coal, power output

The core sector output contracted by 0.4 per cent in March, marking the first decline in five months as production of coal, crude oil, fertiliser, and electricity fell, according to official data released on Monday.

In February 2026, the eight core infrastructure sectors had expanded by 2.8 per cent.

In 2025-26, these sectors recorded a growth rate of 2.6 per cent as against 4.5 per cent in 2024-25.

Production growth of refinery products, steel, and cement slowed down to 0.1 per cent, 2.2 per cent and 4 per cent, respectively, in March this year.

However, natural gas production recorded healthy growth during the month under review.