Home / Economy / News / CPI-based inflation rose to 4.81%, food inflation to 4.49% in June

CPI-based inflation rose to 4.81%, food inflation to 4.49% in June

The IIP growth rate for the month of May came at 5.2%, according to the government release

BS Web Team New Delhi

3 min read Last Updated : Jul 12 2023 | 5:43 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

India's retail inflation rose to 4.81 per cent in June from 4.31 per cent in May, data released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) on Wednesday showed. The food inflation saw a sharp rise to 4.49 per cent from 2.96 per cent in May. 

The inflation is, however, lower than 7.01 per cent in June 2022. 

The inflation was mainly driven higher by food and beverages where the consumer price index (CPI) rose to 183 in June from 179.1 in May. In the pan, tobacco, and intoxicants category, the index remained stable at 201.4 as compared to 201. 

Aditi Nayar, Chief Economist, Head - Research & Outreach, Icra Ltd said, "A less supportive base and the onset of the spike in vegetable prices pushed up the CPI-based inflation to a higher-than-anticipated 4.8 per cent in June 2023, arresting the welcome cooling seen in the previous four months. Icra had forecast the June 2023 CPI inflation at 4.7 per cent."

"While food and beverages and miscellaneous items drove the sequential uptick in the YoY CPI-based inflation in June 2023, clothing and footwear, housing, and fuel and light recorded a decline."

"The spike in vegetable prices is set to push the CPI-based inflation to an uncomfortable 5.3-5.5 per cent in July 2023. We expect the vegetable price shock to result in the Q2 FY2024 CPI inflation exceeding the MPC's last forecast of 5.2 per cent. Accordingly, we anticipate that the Committee will retain its hawkish tone in August 2023, keep the repo rate unchanged and signal that a pivot to rate cuts remains distant."


In the clothing and footwear category, the index rose marginally from 186.2 to 186.9 in June. The housing sector saw a dip in the index to 174.4 in June from 175.6 in May. 

The fuel and light category saw a marginal rise from 182.8 to 182.9 in June. 

The data also showed that the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) growth rate for the month of May came at 5.2 per cent as compared to 19.7 per cent last year. In April and May, the IIP was 4.8 per cent.


Nayar further said. "The IIP growth rose to a three-month high of 5.2 per cent in May 2023, in line with our expectations, led by all the use-based industries except consumer non-durables and infra/construction goods. 

The YoY performance of several high-frequency indicators related to freight and traffic movement deteriorated in June 2023 relative to May 2023 such as generation of GST e-way bills, cargo traffic at major ports, rail freight traffic, petrol and diesel sales, PV and 2W production as well as vehicle registrations. However, the YoY growth in electricity generation, output of Coal India Limited, and finished steel consumption improved in June 2023, relative to the previous month. Based on these trends, ICRA expects the YoY IIP growth to moderate to around 3-4 per cent in June 2023."

Also Read

Retail inflation eases marginally to 6.44% in February from 6.52% in Jan

January retail inflation rises to 6.52%, highest since October 2022

Luxury car sales up 38% YoY in June, more growth than overall vehicle sales

Bajaj Auto reports 2% decline in total June sales to 340,981 units

Gold price remains unchanged at Rs 59,450, silver falls Rs 500 to Rs 71,500

28% GST an opportunity for gaming companies to compete: Gamezop co-founder

Sebi to tweak 'fit & proper' regime for bourses, clearing corporations

PwC India ties up with Zoho to drive digital transformation of firms

Govt directs Nafed, NCCF to procure tomato from AP, Karnataka, Maharashtra

Centre has 'murdered' online gaming with 28% GST, says Ashneer Grover

Topics :Consumer Price IndexCPI InflationIndian Economytomato pricesIIPIndex of Industrial Production

First Published: Jul 12 2023 | 5:43 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story