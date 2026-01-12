Home / Economy / News / CPI inflation 2011-12 series: End of an era as new base begins next month

CPI inflation 2011-12 series: End of an era as new base begins next month

CPI-food inflation peaked at 16.12 per cent in April 2018, while the lowest reading was recorded in April 2019

Rural inflation remained higher than urban during the high-inflation years, but in 2025, urban CPI consistently outpaced rural
Himanshi Bhardwaj
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 12 2026 | 10:47 PM IST
The NSO on Monday released the final print of CPI-based inflation for December under the 2012 base year.  From next month, a new CPI series begins with 2024 as the base year. An analysis of the headline inflation data shows that inflation eased over the 2012-base series, peaking at 11.16 per cent in November 2013 and falling to a low of 0.25 per cent in October 2025.  
Rural inflation remained higher than urban during the high-inflation years, but in 2025, urban CPI consistently outpaced rural. CPI-food inflation peaked at 16.12 per cent in April 2018, while the lowest reading was recorded in April 2019 (10.5 per cent).  Core inflation reached a high of 9.41 per cent in 2012–13 before easing to 3.55 per cent in 2024–25. Fuel and light inflation peaked at 11.25 per cent in 2021–22.  
 
 
 

Topics :Inflationretail inflationConsumer Price Indexeconomy

First Published: Jan 12 2026 | 10:47 PM IST

