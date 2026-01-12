CPI inflation 2011-12 series: End of an era as new base begins next month

The NSO on Monday released the final print of CPI-based inflation for December under the 2012 base year. From next month, a new CPI series begins with 2024 as the base year. An analysis of the headline inflation data shows that inflation eased over the 2012-base series, peaking at 11.16 per cent in November 2013 and falling to a low of 0.25 per cent in October 2025.