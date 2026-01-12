Net direct tax kitty swells 9% to ₹18.4 trillion till January 11

Net direct tax collection grew 8.82 per cent to over Rs 18.38 trillion in the current fiscal till January 11, the Income Tax Department said on Monday.

The mop-up includes net corporate tax collection of over Rs 8.63 trillion and tax from non-corporates, including individuals and HUFs, of Rs 9.30 trillion.

Securities Transaction Tax collection stood at Rs 44,867 crore between April 1 and January 11.

Refunds dropped 17 per cent to Rs 3.12 trillion during the period.

Gross direct tax collection increased 4.14 per cent to about Rs 21.50 trillion till January 11 of this fiscal.

In the current fiscal (2025-26), the government has projected its direct tax collection at Rs 25.20 trillion, up 12.7 per cent year-on-year.