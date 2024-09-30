Cruise Bharat Mission: Centre aims 1 million sea cruise passengers by 2029

The central government on Monday launched the five-year Cruise Bharat Mission, aiming to boost cruise tourism in India to 1 million passengers and create 400,000 jobs by 2029.

The mission includes setting up of a dedicated fund, easing of cabotage regulations and financial incentives.

“Cruise, with its tremendous potential in our country, has remained unexplored for long… Based on critical pillars of infrastructure development, amp up cruise experience for tourists and sustainability of resources, the three-phase Mission will develop world class infrastructure and enable growth of cruise tourism and maritime trade,” Union Minister for Ports Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal said on Monday.

The mission has been divided into three phases, which will be implemented by 2029. The Centre aims to increase sea cruise calls from 125 to 500 by Phase-3.

Till October 2025, the Centre will conduct market studies and identification of projects to support in financial and regulatory ways going forward. Between 2025-27, the ministry will concentrate on developing new cruise terminals, marinas, and destinations to

activate high-potential cruise locations and circuits. In Phase-3, the Centre will look to integrate all cruise circuits across the Indian Subcontinent.

“River cruise passengers will grow from 0.5 million in Phase-1 to 1.5 million by Phase-3. The number of international cruise terminals will expand from 2 in Phase-1 to 10 by Phase-3,

while river cruise terminals will increase from 50 to 100. Similarly, marinas will grow from 1 to 5, and employment generated will rise from 100,000 million to 400,000 million by the final phase,” the shipping ministry said.

Measures in works

The ministry, according to its mission document, will establish a special purpose vehicle (SPV) for cruise development under the Indian Ports Association (IPA), which represents major ports in India.



The Centre will also look to levy a ‘cruise development cess’ at major ports, the proceeds of which will be sent to a special cruise fund under the IPA, which will also get proceeds from other industry sources.

“(For fiscal incentives) The first step is a demand assessment and business model study of typical cruise offerings, which will lead to a clear picture of industry needs. Cruise shipping regulations for Indian flag cruise ships, cabotage relaxations as well as financial incentives for cruise developments will also fall under this pillar,” the mission document said.

Officials said that the ministry is currently working on developing technical standards for world-class, sustainable terminals and marinas, water aerodromes and heliports. The ministry will now develop Model Concession Agreement for various models of PPP development and create a National Cruise Infrastructure Master Plan 2047.

In terms of employment, the central government’s efforts to create nearly half a million jobs will entail formulating cruise specific National Occupational Standards (NOS) through various skill councils of National Skill Development Council and promote youth employment.



To increase its international cruise outreach, the government is looking to establish Cruise Alliances with neighbouring countries such as the United Arab Emirates, Male, Maldives, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Myanmar, Bangladesh and Indonesia.