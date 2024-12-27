Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Current account deficit narrows to at $11.2 bn in July-September: RBI

The current account deficit stood at $11.2 bn, or 1.2 per cent of GDP in the reporting quarter, compared with a revised deficit of $11.3 bn or 1.3 per cent of GDP in the same quarter a year ago

The deficit stood at a $9.7 billion or 1.1 per cent of GDP in the preceding quarter. | Representative Image
Reuters MUMBAI
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 27 2024 | 5:34 PM IST
India's current account deficit moderated slightly from a year earlier in the July-September quarter, the central bank said on Friday.

The current account deficit stood at $11.2 billion, or 1.2 per cent of GDP in the reporting quarter, compared with a revised deficit of $11.3 billion or 1.3 per cent of GDP in the same quarter a year ago, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said in a release.

The deficit stood at a $9.7 billion or 1.1 per cent of GDP in the preceding quarter.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Dec 27 2024 | 5:34 PM IST

