Current account deficit narrows to at $11.2 bn in July-September: RBI

India's current account deficit moderated slightly from a year earlier in the July-September quarter, the central bank said on Friday.

The current account deficit stood at $11.2 billion, or 1.2 per cent of GDP in the reporting quarter, compared with a revised deficit of $11.3 billion or 1.3 per cent of GDP in the same quarter a year ago, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said in a release.

The deficit stood at a $9.7 billion or 1.1 per cent of GDP in the preceding quarter.