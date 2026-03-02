Datanomics: How the West Asia conflict risks inflating India's oil bill

With a drone attack on Saudi's Aramco oil refinery, the recent conflict in West Asia has sent the crude oil market into a tailspin. Crude prices have risen due to the conflict, which is poised to raise India's import bill. Nearly 18 per cent of India’s imports consisted of crude oil in FY26 (Apr-Jan). A major proportion of India's crude oil imports flows through the Strait of Hormuz, which remains an important trade point in the Gulf. Although Iran is at the centre of the conflict, India last imported crude oil worth nearly $1 billion from Iran in FY20.