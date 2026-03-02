India, Canada sign $1.9 bn uranium pact to strengthen energy cooperation

Canadian company Cameco has signed a $1.9 billion agreement with the Indian government to supply 22 million pounds of uranium for nuclear energy generation from 2027 to 2035, the office of the Canadian Prime Minister, Mark Carney, announced today. Carney is currently on his first official visit to India.

The deal comes two months after India opened the nuclear energy sector for private participation and diluted liability rules to attract private investment. It is part of a larger strategic energy partnership covering renewable energy, biofuels, hydropower, hydrogen, liquefied natural gas and liquefied petroleum gas, apart from uranium.

Under the partnership, two agreements have been signed to intensify cooperation on critical minerals and energy sources, supporting technical and commercial engagement, and diversifying supply chains. Overall, the two sides have reached ten commercial agreements worth over $5.5 billion.

The Canadian government has also decided to join the International Solar Alliance (ISA) and is upgrading to full membership status in the Global Biofuels Alliance (GBA). Canada will also conclude its first long-term LPG arrangement with India. The two countries will conclude a new Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) this year, following a meeting of chief negotiators in India and the finalisation and signing of the terms of reference. The CEPA is likely to double bilateral trade to $51 billion by 2030. The total direct and indirect Canadian investment in India surpassed $80 billion in 2024. During Carney’s visit, the two countries announced a range of other initiatives across areas including critical minerals, technology and artificial intelligence, defence, talent and culture.