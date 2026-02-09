Datanomics: India's agricultural trade with US remains marginal

India and the US have reached a framework for an interim trade agreement aimed at enhancing reciprocal trade and market access based on mutual interests. While agriculture broadly remained outside the framework, certain farm imports from the US would see zero or reduced tariffs, including specified fruits, nuts, wines and spirits, soybean oil, sorghum for animal fodder, and dried distillers’ grains.

Agri goods imports from US at just 5%

Just 5 per cent of India’s total imports comprise agricultural products. Of this, 6.53 per cent of India’s agricultural imports came from the US in FY26 (April–December), the highest share since FY21. Agricultural products accounted for 5 per cent of India’s total imports from the US during the first three quarters of FY26.