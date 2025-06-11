Naidu eyes AP as green energy hub with ₹14 trn investment pipeline

Andhra Pradesh attracted investments to the tune of ₹14 trillion in the last one year since Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu took charge, aligning with his vision to make the state an industrial hub, with special focus on green energy.

Out of the ₹14 trillion investments, projects around ₹9.2 trillion have been cleared. They have either got land allotted by the government, which completes one year on Thursday, or received government incentives.

The major investors include NTPC Green Energy (₹1.85 trillion), ArcelorMittal Nippon India (₹1.35 trillion), Indosol Solar (₹1.29 trillion), NHPC (₹1 trillion), Bharat Petroleum Corporation (₹96,862 crore), and Reliance Industries (₹65,000 crore), among others.

ALSO READ: Hind Copper plans ₹2,000cr capex for core expansion, exludes PPP project “The State Investment Promotion Board (SIPB) cleared projects worth ₹9.2 trillion with employment opportunities for 570,000 people since July 2024,” said a government source tracking the development. Driven by an attractive Integrated Clean Energy Policy launched in October 2024, which fast-tracked clearances and lined up fresh sops, the state also grabbed a considerable share of the country's renewable energy investments in the last one year. In renewables too, major committed investments are coming from Tata Power (₹49,000 crore), multiple projects by NTPC Green (₹2.08 trillion), Vedanta's Serentica (₹50,000 crore), SAEL Industries (₹6,000 crore), and Brookfield (₹50,000 crore), among others.