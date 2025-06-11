Govt cuts basic customs duty on major imported crude edible oils to 10%

The government has reduced the Basic Customs Duty (BCD) on crude edible oils—specifically crude sunflower oil, soybean oil, and palm oil—from 20 per cent to 10 per cent.

This revision has widened the import duty differential between crude and refined edible oils from 8.75 per cent to 19.25 per cent.

“This adjustment aims to address the escalating edible oil prices resulting from the September 2024 duty hike and concurrent increases in international market prices,” said the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution.

Explaining the rationale behind the revised import duty structure, the ministry stated:

“A 19.25 per cent duty differential between crude and refined oils helps encourage domestic refining capacity utilisation and reduce imports of refined oils.”