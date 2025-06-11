Home / Economy / News / Govt cuts basic customs duty on major imported crude edible oils to 10%

Govt cuts basic customs duty on major imported crude edible oils to 10%

This change has widened the import duty differential between crude and refined edible oils from 8.75% to 19.25%

edible oil
''The timely transmission of this benefit to the supply chain is imperative to ensure that consumers experience a corresponding decrease in retail prices.'' the ministry said.
Himanshu Thakur New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 11 2025 | 8:12 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The government has reduced the Basic Customs Duty (BCD) on crude edible oils—specifically crude sunflower oil, soybean oil, and palm oil—from 20 per cent to 10 per cent.
 
This revision has widened the import duty differential between crude and refined edible oils from 8.75 per cent to 19.25 per cent.
 
“This adjustment aims to address the escalating edible oil prices resulting from the September 2024 duty hike and concurrent increases in international market prices,” said the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution.
 
Explaining the rationale behind the revised import duty structure, the ministry stated:
 
“A 19.25 per cent duty differential between crude and refined oils helps encourage domestic refining capacity utilisation and reduce imports of refined oils.”

Boost to domestic refining capacity

This move is expected to lower the landed cost of crude edible oils, reduce retail prices, and provide relief to consumers. It also aims to promote the utilisation of domestic refining capacity, thereby curbing the import of refined oils.
 
“The timely transmission of this benefit through the supply chain is imperative to ensure that consumers experience a corresponding decrease in retail prices,” the ministry added.
 
The wider duty gap is anticipated to discourage imports of refined palmolein and boost demand for crude edible oils, especially crude palm oil. This shift is projected to benefit the domestic refining sector by increasing reliance on locally refined products. 

Passing tax benefits to retail consumers

The Department of Food and Public Distribution (DFPD) held a meeting with leading edible oil associations and industry stakeholders. An advisory was issued, instructing them to pass on the benefits of the reduced duty to consumers.
 
The advisory directed all stakeholders to immediately revise the Price to Distributors (PTD) and Maximum Retail Price (MRP) in accordance with the new import duty, ensuring that cost savings are transmitted across the supply chain to end consumers.
 
PTD is the rate at which manufacturers or importers sell to distributors. It includes production costs, taxes, and distributor margins.
 
MRP is the maximum price that can be charged to consumers, encompassing all taxes and profit margins throughout the supply chain.
 
When PTD decreases, MRP is expected to be revised downward to reflect the lower import costs.

Weekly reporting of price adjustments

Edible oil associations were advised to ensure that their members implement immediate price adjustments and share updated brand-wise MRP data with the department on a weekly basis. The DFPD also provided a standardised reporting format for revised MRP and PTD submissions.
 
“This decision follows a detailed review of the sharp rise in edible oil prices after last year’s duty hike. The increase led to significant inflationary pressure on consumers, contributing to rising food inflation,” the government statement said. 
   

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Naidu eyes AP as green energy hub with ₹14 trn investment pipeline

India will certainly cross $825 bn exports in FY26: Commerce minister

India, US race to finalise trade deal ahead of Trump's tariff deadline

India, US move closer to trade deal after a week-long negotiations

E-way bills grow nearly 19% to 122.65 million in May, shows data

Topics :Edible oil marketedible oil tradeimports

First Published: Jun 11 2025 | 8:12 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story