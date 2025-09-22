Home / Economy / News / Datanomics: Is it time for the private sector to step up investments?

Datanomics: Is it time for the private sector to step up investments?

It is widely believed that investments these days are generally driven by the government as the private sector is yet to show its animal spirit

Rupee
premium
The contribution of non-financial private corporations to investments fell to at least seven-year low in 2023-24, but still accounted for one-third of the total.
Indivjal Dhasmana
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 23 2025 | 12:27 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The government has timed the GST rationalisation well. Shraadh — a 15-day period when people avoid buying new products — ended Sunday, ushering in Navaratri when people usually go on a shopping spree. This, along with an increase in the personal income tax exemption limit under the new tax regime to ₹12 lakh in the recent Budget would leave people with ₹2.5 trillion extra money, said PM Narendra Modi.  He expects this “savings festival” and GST reforms to boost spending by the people and accelerate investments.  It is widely believed that investments these days are being driven by the government. And that the private sector is yet to show its animal spirits. Although the governments are firing on all engines to boost the economy, their share of total investment still falls short of 15 per cent.
 
Private sector’s share in total investment falls
 
The contribution of non-financial private corporations to investments fell to at least seven-year low in 2023-24, but still accounted for one-third of the total. The household sector, including proprietorship, partnership firms, and charitable org­a­nisations, contributed the highest at around 40 per cent during these years. The much-touted investments from the governments, both the Centre and the states, chipped in another 11-13 per cent. 
 
Who finances these investments?
 
Household sector, which here also includes individual households has been the largest contributor. Corporations, both public and private, chipped in another one-third of total finances. It is the central and state governments, which have had negative contributions.  It should be noted that as the external environment weakens, the contribution of net capital inflows may not be significant in the coming months. 
 

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Nabard, PFC plans to raise ₹10,000 crore from corporate bond market

FY26 borrowing plan to remain unchanged, says CEA V Anantha Nageswaran

Core sector growth at 13-mth high of 6.3% in August on low base effect

PM's open letter: GST reforms will add up to ₹2.5 trn in savings for people

Premium

GST cuts to fuel 15-20% festive sales surge in electronics: Analysts

Topics :private sectorInvestmentGST Revamp

First Published: Sep 22 2025 | 11:36 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story