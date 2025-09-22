PFC, Nabard, Solar Energy plan ₹11,100 crore bond issues this week

With activity picking up in the corporate bond market, a slew of public sector companies (PSUs) are expected to tap investors ahead of the Reserve Bank of India’s October policy review, capitalising on improved sentiment.

State-run Power Finance Corporation (PFC) plans to raise up to Rs 3,500 crore on Tuesday through bonds maturing in two years and 20 days. The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (Nabard) will look to raise up to Rs 7,000 crore via bonds maturing in three years, three months and 25 days. Solar Energy Corporation of India also plans to raise up to Rs 600 crore on Thursday through bonds maturing in 10 years.

So far this quarter, global uncertainty and subdued investor sentiment have kept many issuers, including PSUs, on the sidelines. However, the corporate bond market is now showing signs of revival after two months of muted activity. Major borrowers who had held back in July and August are beginning to return, signalling a pickup in primary issuance. Indian companies had raised a record Rs 4.07 trillion through debt in the first four months of the current financial year. ALSO READ: Core sector hits 13-month high of 6.3% in August on low base effect While there has been a heavy supply of government and state bonds, there has been a shortage of long-term, high-quality PSU and AAA-rated corporate bonds. This has created strong demand from institutions such as insurance firms and pension funds, which need such bonds to manage long-term liabilities.

“While the heavy supply of sovereign and SDL paper has pushed benchmark yields higher, there has been a conspicuous scarcity of long-dated PSU and AAA corporate bonds. This supply–demand mismatch has created pent-up institutional demand, particularly from insurance companies and pension funds that need long-duration, high-quality paper for asset–liability management,” said Venkatakrishnan Srinivasan, founder and managing partner of Rockfort Fincap LLP. The US Federal Reserve’s recent 25 basis point rate cut, along with guidance for an additional 50 basis points of easing, has improved global risk sentiment. Together, these factors have strengthened market expectations of a potential RBI pivot as early as the October policy, creating a favourable window for PSU bond issuances.