Core sector hits 13-month high of 6.3% in August on low base effect

In August 2024, ICI had declined to -1.3 per cent. For the first five months (April-August) of the current financial year, growth stood at 2.9 per cent against 4.72 per cent last year

The eight core sectors constitute 40.27 per cent of the Index of Industrial Production (IIP), which had risen to a four-month high of 3.5 per cent in July from 1.5 per cent in June, led by a broad-based improvement across all sectors.
Propelled by a low base effect, output growth in India’s eight core infrastructure industries touched a 13-month high of 6.3 per cent in August, up from an upwardly revised 3.7 per cent in July, data released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry on Monday showed.
 
Among the sub-sectors, output growth was led by coal (11.4 per cent) — the highest since June 2024. In July, it had undergone double-digit contraction (-12.3 per cent). The headline figure was also boosted by steel output (14.2 per cent), which recorded double-digit growth for the second consecutive month.
 
Output in other components such as refinery products (3 per cent) and fertilisers (4.6 per cent) also accelerated during the month. On the other hand, output in cement (6.1 per cent) and electricity (3.1 per cent) decelerated.
 
Meanwhile, output in natural gas (-2.2 per cent) and crude oil (-1.2 per cent) remained in contraction for the fourteenth and eighth consecutive month, respectively. 
 
The eight core sectors constitute 40.27 per cent of the Index of Industrial Production (IIP), which had risen to a four-month high of 3.5 per cent in July from 1.5 per cent in June, led by a broad-based improvement across all sectors.
 
Aditi Nayar, chief economist, ICRA Ratings, said that aided by a low base, the year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth in core output improved to a 13-month high in August 2025, with the uptick being particularly driven by coal.
 
“Overall, five of the eight sectors, barring steel, cement, and electricity, saw an improvement in their Y-o-Y growth performance in August. ICRA expects the IIP growth to print at 4.5–5.5 per cent in August, particularly aided by a turnaround in mining output, which had contracted in every month during April–July this year,” she added.

First Published: Sep 22 2025 | 6:49 PM IST

