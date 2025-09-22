Core sector hits 13-month high of 6.3% in August on low base effect

Propelled by a low base effect, output growth in India’s eight core infrastructure industries touched a 13-month high of 6.3 per cent in August, up from an upwardly revised 3.7 per cent in July, data released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry on Monday showed.

Among the sub-sectors, output growth was led by coal (11.4 per cent) — the highest since June 2024. In July, it had undergone double-digit contraction (-12.3 per cent). The headline figure was also boosted by steel output (14.2 per cent), which recorded double-digit growth for the second consecutive month.

Output in other components such as refinery products (3 per cent) and fertilisers (4.6 per cent) also accelerated during the month. On the other hand, output in cement (6.1 per cent) and electricity (3.1 per cent) decelerated.

ALSO READ: India's small car exports rise as domestic demand weakens in FY26 Meanwhile, output in natural gas (-2.2 per cent) and crude oil (-1.2 per cent) remained in contraction for the fourteenth and eighth consecutive month, respectively. The eight core sectors constitute 40.27 per cent of the Index of Industrial Production (IIP), which had risen to a four-month high of 3.5 per cent in July from 1.5 per cent in June, led by a broad-based improvement across all sectors. Aditi Nayar, chief economist, ICRA Ratings, said that aided by a low base, the year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth in core output improved to a 13-month high in August 2025, with the uptick being particularly driven by coal.