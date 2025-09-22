Home / Economy / News / Q1 growth momentum set to sustain in Q2: CEA V Anantha Nageswaran

Q1 growth momentum set to sustain in Q2: CEA V Anantha Nageswaran

CEA V Anantha Nageswaran said India's Q1 growth momentum will continue into Q2 FY26, with GST reforms lifting demand, fiscal deficit on track, and borrowing plans unchanged

Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran
Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran
Ruchika Chitravanshi New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 22 2025 | 8:37 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
India’s first-quarter growth momentum is likely to continue into July-September, with reforms in goods and services tax (GST) giving a boost to domestic demand, Chief Economic Advisor (CEA) V Anantha Nageswaran on Monday said. 
 
Speaking to CNBC TV-18, the CEA said market borrowing this financial year would remain unchanged. 
 
The central government is planning to borrow ₹14.82 trillion this financial year. Of that, it is scheduled to borrow ₹6.8 trillion in October-March. 
 
The Economic Survey has projected a growth rate in gross domestic product (GDP) between 6.3 per cent and 6.8 per cent in FY26. 
 
“While I should actually be looking at revising my (GDP) numbers upward, given my cautious nature I am more comfortable now in saying that we will be tending towards the upper end of this range … When the second-quarter numbers come, we will revisit the estimates,” Nageswaran said. 
 
GDP growth accelerated to a five-quarter high of 7.8 per cent in April-June.  
 
Confident that the government would achieve the fiscal-deficit target of 4.4 per cent in FY26, Nageswaran said: “The second-quarter numbers are encouraging.” 
 
Nageswaran said records showed a reduction in GST rates had not led to a decline in GST revenues. He also said that rising UPI (Unified Payments Interface) transactions were a good harbinger of a rise in GST revenues.
 
“Rate reductions have led to more formalisation rather than less formalisation, and that means more revenues,” he said.
 
Talking of private investment, the CEA said the three building blocks in capital formation were in place — making investment easier to finance, providing the underlying demand conditions, and continuing to invest in ease of doing business.
 
He, however, said growth in salaries and wages had trailed growth in profitability and this would become even more acute in the context of inroads to be made by artificial intelligence in job creation and job displacement.  
 
Referring to Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi’s statement encouraging people to buy swadeshi products, the CEA said: “If it is manufactured here, then the PM calls it swadeshi, which I think is an important statement to understand, that it is not an anti-foreign investment position.” 
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Core sector hits 13-month high of 6.3% in August on low base effect

Trump tariff risks cast shadow on rural income outlook: Nabard survey

PFC, Nabard, Solar Energy plan ₹11,100 crore bond issues this week

Govt working on ALMM for solar inverters to boost domestic industry

UP, Gujarat, Odisha among 16 revenue-surplus states in FY23: CAG report

Topics :CEAIndia GDP growtheconomic growth

First Published: Sep 22 2025 | 8:25 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story