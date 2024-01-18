Home / Economy / News / Davos 2024: Global alliance calls for inclusive access to advanced AI tech

Davos 2024: Global alliance calls for inclusive access to advanced AI tech

Representative image
Press Trust of India Davos

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 18 2024 | 3:49 PM IST
World Economic Forum's AI Governance Alliance on Thursday said a global effort is needed to create equitable access to advanced artificial intelligence.

Artificial intelligence holds the potential to address global challenges, but it also poses risks of widening existing digital divides or creating new ones, the alliance said at the WEF Annual Meeting here.

It also released a series of three new reports on advanced AI focussing on generative AI governance, unlocking its value and a framework for responsible AI development and deployment.

The alliance brings together governments, businesses and experts to shape responsible AI development applications and governance, and to ensure equitable distribution and enhanced access to this path-departing technology worldwide.

"The AI Governance Alliance is uniquely positioned to play a crucial role in furthering greater access to AI-related resources, thereby contributing to a more equitable and responsible AI ecosystem globally," said Cathy Li, Head, AI, Data and Metaverse, WEF.

"We must collaborate among governments, the private sector and local communities to ensure the future of AI benefits all," she added.

AIGA called upon experts from various sectors to address several key areas, including improving data quality and availability across nations, boosting access to computational resources, and adapting foundation models to suit local needs and challenges.

There was also a strong emphasis on education and the development of local expertise to create and navigate local AI ecosystems effectively.

In line with these goals, there is a need to establish new institutional frameworks and public-private partnerships along with implementing multilateral controls to aid and enhance these efforts, it said.

While AI holds the potential to address global challenges, it also poses risks of widening existing digital divides or creating new ones, experts said.

Topics :World Economic ForumArtificial intelligenceworld economyGlobal economyDigital technology

First Published: Jan 18 2024 | 3:49 PM IST

