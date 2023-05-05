Home / Economy / News / Defence firm Thales faces French bribery probe over India Mirage deal

Defence firm Thales faces French bribery probe over India Mirage deal

A preliminary investigation has been opened into allegations by Sanjay Bhandari, who said in a court case that he served as a middleman to help Thales win the contract

Bloomberg
Defence firm Thales faces French bribery probe over India Mirage deal

2 min read Last Updated : May 05 2023 | 11:27 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Defense company Thales SA faces a bribery probe by French prosecutors into a $2.5 billion contract it won to modernize the Indian Air Force’s fleet of Dassault Mirage 2000 planes.
 
A preliminary investigation has been opened into allegations by Sanjay Bhandari, who said in a court case that he served as a middleman to help Thales win the contract, according to a person familiar with the probe. The case focuses on whether payments to Bhandari were hidden bribes, the person said, who asked not to be identified discussing confidential matters.
 
Thales has never been questioned by prosecutors on the subject, a company spokeswoman said. Thales “strongly disputes” the allegations regarding alleged payments made by the company in connection with the project, she said.
 
A lawyer who represents Bhandari in London said he couldn’t comment on a probe in France. Thales shares fell 3.5% to €132.00 at 3:11 p.m. in Paris. Dassault Aviation SA, which makes the Mirage planes and owns 25% of Thales, dropped 2.6% to €168.10.

France Info reported earlier Friday on the bribery investigation. According to France Info’s report, Bhandari sued to recover money he says Thales still owed to him for helping it win the contract, a claim that was rejected by a French commercial court in October.
Thales had no contract with Bhandari or his companies in connection with this project, the company spokeswoman said.

Also Read

French electronics giant Thales to hire over 550 Indian engineers

India a great use case for 2-wheeler EV market: Dassault Systemes

2 IAF fighter jets Sukhoi-30, Mirage 2000 crash in MP; 1 in Rajasthan

Japan gets ready to shoot down North Korea spy satellite debris

US-France competition heats up for fighter jets to deck INS Vikrant

Crowdsourcing ideas: IBBI seeks public views on IBC regulations till date

Rejection rates of DGTR's proposals by FinMin to impose duties rise

SJVN bags 100 MW solar project worth Rs 600 cr from Raj's Urja Nigam

67 first mile connectivity projects may complete by 2027: Coal Ministry

India considering allowing foreign investment in nuclear power industry

Topics :Indian Air ForceDassault AviationThales

First Published: May 05 2023 | 11:27 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story