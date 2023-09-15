Home / Economy / News / Defence ministry clears procurement of military hardware worth Rs 45,000 cr

Defence ministry clears procurement of military hardware worth Rs 45,000 cr

A total of nine procurement proposals were approved by the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) headed by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, officials said

Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 15 2023 | 6:10 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

The Defence Ministry on Friday cleared procurement of various weapons systems and platforms including Dhruvastra short range air-to-surface missile and 12 Su-30 MKI fighter jets at a cost of around Rs 45,000 crore.

A total of nine procurement proposals were approved by the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) headed by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, officials said.

"All these procurements will be made from Indian vendors under Buy (Indian-Indigenously Designed Developed and Manufactured (IDMM)/Buy (Indian) category which will give substantial boost to the Indian defence Industry towards achieving the goal of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'," the defence ministry said.

To enhance protection, mobility, attack capability and increase survivability of mechanised forces, the DAC accorded the approval for procurement of Light Armoured Multipurpose Vehicles (LAMV) and Integrated Surveillance and Targeting System (ISAT-S), the ministry said in a statement.

The DAC cleared also cleared the procurement of High Mobility Vehicle (HMV) Gun Towing Vehicles for swift mobilisation and deployment of artillery guns and radars.

The DAC further approved procurement of next generation survey vessels for the Indian Navy, the ministry said.

It said a proposal of the Indian Air Force to ensure avionic upgrade of Dornier aircraft to improve the accuracy and reliability for operations was also given Acceptance of Necessity (AoN).

The AoN is the initial approval.

"The procurement of Dhruvastra Short Range Air-to-Surface Missile as a potent Indigenous Precision Guided Weapon for indigenously built ALH Mk-IV Helicopters has been cleared by the DAC," the ministry said.

"The AoN for procurement of 12 Su-30 MKI Aircraft with associated equipment from Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) was also accorded," it said.

Also Read

Only women contingents to be part of 2024 R-Day parade: Defence Ministry

FY24 procurement target through GeM likely to set at Rs 2.5 trillion

Harris to be 1st woman to give commencement speech at US Military Academy

Robust defence finance system backbone of strong military: Rajnath Singh

China launches military operations, patrols as 'stern warning' to Taiwan

Recruiters start getting pink slips as corporate hiring slows down

India may add up to 30 GW more thermal power capacity, says R K Singh

Exports decline 7% to $34.48 bn in Aug, trade deficit stands at $24.16 bn

Tea cos to witness 8% fall in revenue on decline in exports: Crisil Ratings

PM Modi to launch PM Vishwakarma scheme for traditional artisans on Sept 17

Topics :Defence ministrymilitaryArmyDefence Procurement

First Published: Sep 15 2023 | 6:10 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Ashok Leyland, UP govt sign MoU to set up greenfield bus plant in state

TotalEnergies in talks to invest in Adani Green's projects: Report

Election News

Chhattisgarh elections: Delhi CM Kejriwal to visit Chhattisgarh on Sept 16

BRS leaders to meet on Friday to discuss special Parliamentary session

India News

Aditya L1 successfully undergoes fourth earth-bound manoeuvre: ISRO

We are not going back to licence raj, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Economy News

Banks receive GST notices for use of brand name by branches, subsidiaries

India's WPI inflation remains in deflation for fifth straight month in Aug

Next Story