Despite Donald Trump's punitive tariff, India keeps importing Russian oil

President Donald Trump said this week the United States and India have reached a trade agreement and New Delhi has committed to stop buying oil from Russia. Trump’s treasury secretary, Scott Bessent, said in January that India had stopped purchasing Russian oil after the US last year imposed a 25 per cent punitive tariff. But India relies heavily on Russian oil and has now increased its exports of petroleum products to China, America’s other great rival.

In the first eight months of FY26, nearly 33 per cent of India’s imports of crude oil came from Russia — down from about 38 per cent in FY25 (Apr-Nov). The share of the US in such imports by India increased from 4.57 per cent in FY25 (Apr-Nov) to 8.13 per cent in FY26 (Apr-Nov).