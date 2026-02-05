Tariff cut puts Indian toys, games back in game in US: How it's faring

The reduction in US tariffs will provide a level playing field in landed costs compared with major Southeast Asian toy manufacturing countries. “This will make India more competitive and is likely to strengthen the China_1 sourcing strategy, with India emerging as a preferred alternative manufacturing base. However, while India has made strong progress in traditional toy categories, our manufacturing capabilities in high-end segments such as electronic toys, diecast products, and premium interactive dolls are still evolving,” Shabir added.

However, the toy and character market in India is not one-dimensional, with its reach now extending into categories such as personal care. One example is a deal announced this week between Mumbai-based KT Kids and Hasbro for the globally popular character Peppa Pig, marking one of the largest character-led launches in India’s children’s haircare and skincare segment. “The new trade agreements are a big positive for Indian brands. With easier access to the US, EU, and UK, India is becoming a serious sourcing base for global players like Hasbro. For KT Kids and our Peppa Pig partnership, this means faster expansion, better margins, and the opportunity to take homegrown innovation to shelves worldwide,” said Dhruv Sayani, founder of KT Kids.