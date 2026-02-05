Tariff cut puts Indian toys, games back in game in US: How it's faring

Global toy majors such as Canada’s Spin Master, US-based Hasbro and Learning Resources, Australia’s Moose, the UK’s Casdon, Germany’s Ravensburger, Europe’s Airfix, and US brand Melissa & Doug are setting their sights on India for aggressive sourcing. Manufacturers, including Italian firms Dream Plast, Microplast, and Incas, are also gradually shifting focus to India as part of the China+1 strategy. Industry leaders expect Indian manufacturers to be showstoppers at the upcoming New York City Toy Fair (February 14–17), now that the tariff cut is in place.
“At Nuremberg, we saw renewed and growing interest from EU and UK buyers in sourcing from India. The announcement of the India–EU bilateral trade agreement came while we were in discussions with a key European customer and was positively received by our European and UK partners, who expressed strong optimism about its potential impact,” said K A Shabir, chief executive officer of Funskool India, owned by tyre maker MRF Associates.