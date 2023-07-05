DGCA, EASA ink MoU on drone standards, will work on training programmers



These standards will be related to licensing of personnel, training, air traffic management and infrastructure, and Unmanned Aircraft System Traffic Management (UTM) services. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) to jointly develop standards for drones.



In April this year, the DGCA signed a letter of intent (LoI) on ‘Unmanned Aircraft Systems’ and ‘Innovative Air Mobility’ with the (EASA) during the EU-India Aviation Summit held in New Delhi. Additionally, the DGCA and EASA will collaborate on conducting conferences, workshops, and training programmers in the area.