Home / Economy / News / India's services PMI falls to 58.5 in June, lowest in three months

India's services PMI falls to 58.5 in June, lowest in three months

Combined with manufacturing, output prices across the private sector increased at the sharpest pace in over a decade

BS Web Team New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 05 2023 | 10:44 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The growth in India's services sector declined in June owing to inflation, a private survey showed on Wednesday.
The headline figure in the Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) survey by credit rating agency S&P Global declined to 58.5 in June from 61.2 in May. This is the lowest level since April when it was 62.

"Charge inflation showed some signs of stickiness, picking up only slightly from May but nevertheless reaching a near six-year high. Combined with manufacturing, output prices across the private sector increased at the sharpest pace in over a decade," said Pollyanna De Lima, Economics associate director at S&P Global Market Intelligence.
Service providers noted a sharp and quicker expansion in intakes of new business at the end of the first fiscal quarter. Positive demand trends, advertising, and favourable market conditions were among the reasons cited by survey participants for the latest upturn in sales.

"The latest PMI results for output charges coupled with upside risks to food prices suggest that interest rates are highly unlikely to be reduced as 2023 progresses," De Lima added.
Earlier this week, S&P Global also released the manufacturing PMI for June which fell to 57.8 from 58.7 in May.

It said that manufacturers lifted their selling prices in June. The rate of charge inflation was marked, the strongest in 13 months and above its long-run average. In certain cases, the upturn was attributed to higher labour and input costs.

Also Read

S&P affirms HDFC Bank's long-term issuer credit rating at 'BBB-'

Services PMI declines to 61.2 in May amid rising inflationary pressures

Manufacturing PMI hits 31-month high in May, helped by demand and output

PMI manufacturing: Factory output drops to 57.8 in June from 58.7 in May

India firms' deleveraging to slow down; little room for rating upgrade: S&P

Top headlines: I-T lens on reporting entities, rupee to face headwinds

Predominantly digital exports fuel India's services trade, shows data

Rupee likely to face stronger headwinds this month: Business Standard poll

FM Sitharaman holds meet for 'time-bound' completion of Budget schemes

RBI rejects small finance bank application of Akhil Gupta, two others

Topics :Manufacturing PMIIndia Services PMIJune services PMIService PMIS&P global Ratingsservice sectorBS Web Reports

First Published: Jul 05 2023 | 10:44 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story