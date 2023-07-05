Home / Economy / News / Services PMI growth declines to three-month low of 58.5 as inflation weighs

Services PMI growth declines to three-month low of 58.5 as inflation weighs

The headline figure has been expanding for 23 months on the trot since August 2021

Nikesh Singh New Delhi
The companies the survey monitors reported a sharp and quicker expansion in intakes of new business at the end of the first fiscal quarter.

3 min read Last Updated : Jul 05 2023 | 2:12 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Growth in India’s dominant services sector declined in June as inflationary pressures intensified in both input costs and output charges, said a private survey on Wednesday.
The headline figure in the Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) survey by credit rating agency S&P Global declined marginally to 58.5 in June from 61.2 in May.  

A print above 50 in the survey denotes expansion of services activity and below that suggests contraction. The headline figure has been in the expansion zone for 23 months straight since August 2021. The PMI is based on the responses of around 400 service companies covering non-retail consumer services, transport, information, communication, finance, insurance, real estate, and business services.
“Output growth remained sharp, despite softening to a three-month low, while confidence towards growth prospects strengthened. There was also an increase in new export business during June. Consumer Services topped the rankings for most measures, registering the strongest increases in intakes of new work, business activity, employment, and input costs,” the survey noted.

The companies the survey monitors reported a sharp and quicker expansion in intakes of new business at the end of the first fiscal quarter.
“Positive demand trends, advertising, and favourable market conditions were among the reasons cited by survey participants for the latest upturn in sales,” the PMI survey said.

Pollyanna De Lima, economics associate director at S&P Global Market Intelligence, said service providers experienced a retreat in cost pressures, although business expenses rose again amid higher food and wage costs. “Combined with manufacturing, output prices across the private sector increased at the sharpest pace in over a decade.”
“The latest PMI results for output charges coupled with upside risks to food prices suggest that interest rates are highly unlikely to be reduced as 2023 progresses,” she added.

“Services employment expanded as companies sought to stay on top of their workloads and fulfill rising demand requirements. The rate of job creation was slight and the joint-fastest in six months,” the survey said.
Lima said the demand for Indian services continued to surge higher in June, with all four monitored sub-sectors registering quicker increases in new business inflows.

“This bullish pick-up in growth momentum supported a further sharp upturn in business activity and encouraged another uplift in employment figures, boding well to near-term growth prospects. Job creation in fact also reflected positive forecasts among companies about the year ahead outlook for output,” she added.

Also Read

India's services PMI falls to 58.5 in June, lowest in three months

S&P affirms HDFC Bank's long-term issuer credit rating at 'BBB-'

Services PMI declines to 61.2 in May amid rising inflationary pressures

Manufacturing PMI hits 31-month high in May, helped by demand and output

PMI manufacturing: Factory output drops to 57.8 in June from 58.7 in May

Restoration of GSP benefits by US need of hour: CII EXIM committee chair

Rupee depreciates 7 paise to 82.08 against US dollar amid strong demand

India's services PMI falls to 58.5 in June, lowest in three months

Top headlines: I-T lens on reporting entities, rupee to face headwinds

Predominantly digital exports fuel India's services trade, shows data

Topics :PMI servicesIndia Services PMIservice sectorJune services PMIeconomy

First Published: Jul 05 2023 | 2:12 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story