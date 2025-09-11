DGTR for anti-dumping duty on glass fibre imports from China,Thailand

The commerce ministry's investigation arm DGTR has recommended imposition of an anti-dumping duty for five years on imports of glass fibre, used in various sectors, including electricals from China, Bahrain, Thailand, with an aim to guard domestic players from cheap inbound shipments.

In its final findings, the Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) has concluded that the product has been exported to India at a price below the normal value, resulting in dumping.

The recommended duty ranges between USD 194 per tonne and USD 394 per tonne.

"The authority recommends imposition of anti-dumping duty" on the imports of the product from China, Bahrain and Thailand for a period of "five years," the DGTR has said in a notification.

While the DGTR recommends the duty, the finance ministry takes the final decision to impose the same. In a separate notification, the DGTR said it has initiated a probe to review the need to continue imposition of anti-dumping duty on chemical used in adhesive industry, imported from the European Union, Indonesia, Korea, Malaysia, Taiwan, and the US. The Andhra Petrochemicals Ltd has filed an application before the DGTR for initiation of the sunset review investigation of anti-dumping duty on imports of "2-Ethyl Hexanol" exported from the European Union, Indonesia, Korea, Malaysia, Taiwan, and the US. Anti-dumping probes are conducted by countries to determine whether domestic industries have been hurt because of a surge in cheap imports.