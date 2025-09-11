Home / Economy / News / GST rate cut to inject fresh growth momentum into auto sector: Siam

GST rate cut to inject fresh growth momentum into auto sector: Siam

Siam President Shailesh Chandra also welcomed the government's move to "suitably amend some of the procedural issues

cars, auto industry
Exports from this category also achieved their highest-ever levels at 7.7 lakh units. Image: Bloomberg
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 11 2025 | 12:57 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The recent reduction in GST rates on automobiles will inject fresh growth momentum into the Indian automotive sector, make vehicles more affordable and enable broader access to personal mobility, industry body Siam said on Thursday.

Addressing the annual convention of the auto industry body, Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (Siam) President Shailesh Chandra also welcomed the government's move to "suitably amend some of the procedural issues which would greatly help in supporting the ease of doing business".

"The automobile industry is immensely grateful to the government of India for the recent landmark decision to reduce GST rates on vehicles, which will bring renewed cheers to consumers and inject fresh growth momentum into the Indian automotive sector," Chandra said.

He further said, "Making vehicles more affordable, particularly in the entry-level segment, it will significantly benefit first-time buyers and middle-income families, enabling broader access to personal mobility."  He noted that in the last fiscal year, the Indian auto industry continued its steady performance across domestic markets as well as exports, with passenger vehicles recording" the highest-ever sales of 4.3 million units, with a growth of 2 per cent over the previous year.

Exports from this category also achieved their highest-ever levels at 7.7 lakh units, registering a robust 14.6 per cent increase year-on-year.

He also noted that the two-wheeler segment continued on its recovery path, reaching 19.6 million units and growing at 9.1 per cent, "though it is still below the earlier peak of 21 million, which was achieved in FY19".

Chandra also thanked the government for "suitably amending some of the procedural issues which would greatly help in supporting the ease of doing business".

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*with 12 months initial complimentary New York Times access

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

'India, China helping fund Russia's war in Ukraine': US Ambassador to Nato

HMSI to cut model prices by up to ₹18,800 to pass on GST rate cut benefit

EU unlikely to impose 100% tariffs on India on Trump's request; here's why

BS poll: Food price rise may bump up August retail inflation rate

E20 fuel criticism is propaganda by 'rich and strong' petrol lobby: Gadkari

Topics :Auto sectorSiamGST Revamp

First Published: Sep 11 2025 | 12:57 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story