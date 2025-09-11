HMSI to cut model prices by up to ₹18,800 to pass on GST rate cut benefit

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) on Thursday said price of its models up to 350 cc would come down by up to ₹18,800 with it passing on the GST rate cut benefit to customers.

The company will pass on full benefits of the recent GST rate reduction to its customers across its product portfolio, the company said in a statement.

This will include both scooters and motorcycles up to 350 cc category, it added.

Following the GST Council's decision to reduce GST on two-wheelers from 28 to 18 per cent, the customers will now enjoy significant ex-showroom price savings of up to ₹18,800, depending on the model, HMSI said.