Home / Economy / News / HMSI to cut model prices by up to ₹18,800 to pass on GST rate cut benefit

HMSI to cut model prices by up to ₹18,800 to pass on GST rate cut benefit

The company will pass on full benefits of the recent GST rate reduction to its customers across its product portfolio, the company said in a statement

Honda
Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) on Thursday said price of its models up to 350 cc would come down. Image: Company
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 11 2025 | 12:06 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) on Thursday said price of its models up to 350 cc would come down by up to ₹18,800 with it passing on the GST rate cut benefit to customers.

The company will pass on full benefits of the recent GST rate reduction to its customers across its product portfolio, the company said in a statement.

This will include both scooters and motorcycles up to 350 cc category, it added.

Following the GST Council's decision to reduce GST on two-wheelers from 28 to 18 per cent, the customers will now enjoy significant ex-showroom price savings of up to ₹18,800, depending on the model, HMSI said.

"The reduction in GST on two-wheelers and spare parts is a timely and forward-looking step, making vehicles more affordable and strengthening the overall ecosystem," HMSI Director, Sales & Marketing, Yogesh Mathur said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*with 12 months initial complimentary New York Times access

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

EU unlikely to impose 100% tariffs on India on Trump's request; here's why

BS poll: Food price rise may bump up August retail inflation rate

E20 fuel criticism is propaganda by 'rich and strong' petrol lobby: Gadkari

Donald Trump, PM Modi reignite hopes of trade deal at 'the earliest'

FinMin asks CGST field offices to submit MRP change data after Sep 22

Topics :GST RevampHMSIHonda MotorcyclesHonda Motorcylce

First Published: Sep 11 2025 | 12:06 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story