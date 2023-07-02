Rules of origin delay FTA tariff discussions with European Union

“A major hurdle in the FTA negotiations between India and the EU is the rules of origin issue. We want conservative rules of origin, while the EU wants us to follow more liberal criteria. Five rounds of negotiations are over, but we have not yet finalised the criteria for rules of origin,” said a senior government official who did not wish to be named.

India and the European Union (EU) have not been able to make major headway in the tariff negotiations under the ongoing free trade agreement (FTA) discussions due to differences over the rules of origin criteria.