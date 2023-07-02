G20's halfway mark: Diplomats are pessimistic about a communique

No communiqué has emerged from any of the ministerial meetings that have been held so far.

As the September 9–10 summit meeting of world leaders under the Indian Presidency of the Group of Twenty (G20) draws closer, most diplomats are pessimistic about a communiqué — the Delhi Declaration — emerging from the summit. But while that would have represented a satisfactory outcome, they say India still has much to celebrate, including showcasing its unique financial offering to the world, the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) and IndiaStack.