India's transition to less polluting fuels faster than in other countries

India was ranked 67th among 120 countries in the Energy Transition Index (ETI) released by the Geneva-based World Economic Forum (WEF) on June 28. It was ranked 94 in 2014. The index measures the progress of different nations towards making the transition to clean energy. Like much of the world, India’s score has begun to improve again after plateauing during the Covid-19 pandemic (chart 1).







India’s transition to less polluting fuels is happening faster than in many other countries.