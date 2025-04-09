DIPAM to urge mutual funds to include PSU stocks in their portfolios

The Department of Investment and Public Asset Management ( DIPAM ) is planning to encourage mutual fund houses to consider including public sector undertaking (PSU) stocks in their core investment portfolios, emphasising the strong value and dividend returns generated by state-run firms in FY25.

“While the market capitalisation of PSUs is only 10 per cent of overall market cap, they have distributed 25 per cent of overall dividends. We would suggest to fund managers to include PSU stocks in their portfolios so that common investors, senior citizens and minority shareholders can deploy their savings productively and partake in the value created by the PSUs,” DIPAM Secretary Arunish Chawla said during a media briefing on Wednesday.

Chawla pointed out that Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs) had announced record dividends of Rs 1.5 trillion in FY25, with the government's share reaching Rs 74,016 crore – a reflection of strong performance and consistent shareholder returns. To further promote inclusivity and enhance the Indian equity market for retail investors, the government also plans to advocate for increased accountability in the private sector concerning dividend distributions.

“We would also nudge the private corporations to declare fair dividends to their minority shareholders so that together we can make our share markets a better place for the common man,” Chawla remarked.

Chawla also noted that discussions are going on regarding the shareholder agreement for the disinvestment of IDBI Bank.

“The strategic disinvestment of IDBI Bank is moving ahead as per the decision of the government and we are moving in parallel on several fronts,” Chawla said.

While refraining from providing a specific timeline for the completion of the transaction, Chawla mentioned that several important steps have already been undertaken, such as setting up a data room and addressing queries from bidders. An asset valuer has also been appointed. “Financial bids will be invited when the appropriate stage is reached,” he told reporters.

As part of the disinvestment plan, the Centre, along with Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), will sell a 61 per cent stake in the bank. This includes 30.48 per cent from the Government of India and 30.24 per cent from LIC. The process, which began in January 2023, is expected to be completed within this financial year, Chawla said.

The DIPAM secretary further emphasised that the department’s strategy is aligned with prevailing market conditions. “The financial instrument we use will be based on market dynamics. This is part of the department's well-organised strategy,” he said, considering the ongoing volatility in both global and domestic equity markets as the US takes measures on reciprocal tariffs.