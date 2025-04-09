India should cut outlier agri tariffs, move commodity-by-commodity: Paper

As the spectre of US President Donald Trump’s tariff war begins to unfold, a recent policy paper by eminent agriculture economist Ashok Gulati, written for the Indian Council for Research on International Economic Relations (ICRIER), has recommended that India rationalise outlier tariffs—those above 50 per cent—on agricultural items, and adopt a commodity-wise approach to maximise gains.

For sensitive food items where India has a large surplus, such as wheat and dairy, the paper suggests employing tariff rate quotas to protect the domestic industry while maintaining healthy trade relations.

“India must simultaneously push the US for preferential market access on high-value Indian agri-exports such as mangoes, grapes, pomegranates and bananas, which have long faced regulatory hurdles in the US, while streamlining our export supply chain,” wrote Gulati along with Sulakshana Rao and Tanay Suntwal.

With the right mix of diplomacy and economic strategy, the paper said, India can enhance its presence in US markets, even as the global trade order undergoes structural shifts.

It also advocates diversification of India’s agriculture export markets beyond the US to regions such as the European Union (EU). “The EU, with 28.42 per cent of global imports, is a viable alternative. Fast-tracking free trade agreements with the EU and even the UK is key to staying competitive amid rising trade tensions,” it said.

While the impact of recent tariff actions is still unfolding, the paper noted it may take three to six months for a clearer picture to emerge. It cautioned against viewing the average 26 per cent US tariff on Indian goods in isolation. “It must be assessed in relation to how India’s competitors are affected. While India was levied an average additional tariff of 26 per cent, China was imposed a massive 54 per cent,” the paper noted.

This, it said, presents India with a strategic opportunity to occupy the space vacated by China in key labour-intensive and export sectors.

Also Read

Citing the example of textiles (HSN 57, 61, 62 and 63), the paper said India’s exports to the US stood at $9.5 billion in 2023. With China (54 per cent), Bangladesh (37 per cent) and Vietnam (46 per cent) facing higher tariffs, there is a potential upside for India to expand its presence.

Similarly, the paper said India enjoys relatively better tariff positions in sectors such as machinery, smartphones, telecom and networking equipment, toys and games, and leather and footwear.

“Our research implies that India has a strategic opportunity to occupy the space that China will likely vacate in key labour-intensive and other export sectors. India’s approach to Trump’s reciprocal tariff move must be constructive and not combative. The bilateral talks beginning next week should be forward-looking towards Mission 500, i.e. more than doubling bilateral trade to $500 billion by 2030,” the authors wrote.

On sectoral impact, the paper said India’s largest agricultural export to the US is shrimp and prawn products, both frozen (HSN 030617) and prepared or preserved (HSN 160521), valued at over $2.3 billion.

“Indian shrimp currently accounts for over 40 per cent of the frozen market and 27 per cent of the prepared segment, with tariffs ranging from 0–5 per cent. However, under the reciprocal tariff regime, Indian exports would attract 26 per cent duties, making them significantly costlier. In contrast, Ecuador and Argentina face 10 per cent tariffs, while Indonesia (32 per cent), Vietnam (46 per cent) and Thailand (36 per cent) face higher rates,” the paper said.

Although India retains cost competitiveness, the paper warned that such tariffs would erode its share, especially in value-added segments.

In the case of rice (HSN 100630), India exported $408.6 million worth to the US, holding a 27 per cent market share. With the existing most-favoured-nation (MFN) tariff already at 11.2 per cent, the additional 26 per cent reciprocal duty would further reduce India’s competitiveness.

Thailand, the largest supplier to the US, faces a 36 per cent tariff—offering India an advantage—though the popularity of Thai Jasmine rice remains a hurdle. The paper urged India to enhance branding and quality differentiation of its basmati and other varieties like Sona Masuri.

Among other products, the paper highlighted vegetable saps and extracts (HSN 130219) and plant-based ingredients for perfumery and pharmaceuticals (HSN 121190), where India enjoys a 30 per cent market share with zero tariffs.

“Post the additional 26 per cent reciprocal tariff, Indian products would become more expensive than competitors from Mexico, France and Spain, many of whom benefit from lower duties or preferential access through free trade agreements,” it said.