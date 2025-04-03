Trump announces 26% tariffs on Indian imports, but others are hit harder

Speaking at the White House, Trump displayed a chart listing countries that impose tariffs on the US and the new levies they will now face. These tariffs are in addition to the 10 per cent baseline tariff on all imports into the US. US President Donald Trump on Thursday morning (IST) announced sweeping reciprocal tariffs on dozens of nations with trade surpluses against the US , including India. He stated that these nations would be charged half the tariffs they impose on US goods, meaning India will face a 26 per cent tariff on all its exports to the US.Speaking at the White House, Trump displayed a chart listing countries that impose tariffs on the US and the new levies they will now face. These tariffs are in addition to the 10 per cent baseline tariff on all imports into the US.

"India, very, very tough. Prime Minister (Modi) just left. He's a great friend of mine. But I said, ‘You’re a friend of mine, but you’re not treating us right.’ They charge us 52 per cent, but we charged them almost nothing for years—decades. And it was only seven years ago that I came in,” Trump said.

However, India is not the hardest hit by Trump’s tariffs. Several countries will face higher rates:

Cambodia: 49 per cent

Vietnam: 46 per cent

Sri Lanka: 44 per cent

Bangladesh: 37 per cent

Thailand: 36 per cent

China: 34 per cent

Taiwan: 32 per cent

Indonesia: 32 per cent

Switzerland: 31 per cent

South Africa: 30 per cent

Pakistan: 29 per cent

India: 26 per cent

Reciprocal tariffs imposed on countries by the US. (Photo: White House)

‘Declaration of independence’: Trump

At an event titled 'Make America Wealthy Again' in the White House Rose Garden, Trump called the move “our declaration of independence.” “Taxpayers have been ripped off for more than 50 years,” he said. “But it’s not going to happen anymore. Trump fulfilled a key campaign promise by imposing what he called reciprocal tariffs on trade partners, acting without congressional approval under the 1977 International Emergency Economic Powers Act. The new tariffs, introduced on what Trump has named Liberation Day, are intended to boost US manufacturing and penalise countries for what he claims are years of unfair trade practices.

The tariffs take effect immediately following Trump’s announcement, as confirmed by the White House.