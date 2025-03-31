Telangana women, Goa men spend most time on employment: Govt data

Women in Telangana (129 minutes) and men in Goa (351 minutes) spent the highest time on “employment-related activities” in 2024, shows the latest Time Use Survey (TUS) released on Friday by the statistics ministry.

Among union territories (UTs), men in Delhi spent the highest time (406 minutes) on “employment-related activities”, while women in Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu (162 minutes each) spent the highest amount of time on such remunerative activities.

After Telangana, women in Goa (128 minutes), Andhra Pradesh (122 minutes), and Tamil Nadu (119 minutes) spent the most time in employment activities among states. Similarly, after Goa, men in states such as Gujarat (331 minutes), Maharashtra (325 minutes), and Karnataka (313 minutes) spent the most time in remunerative activities.

According to the survey, women in as many as 16 states and union territories (UTs) spent less than an hour a day on “employment-related activities” in 2024 compared to 18 such states in the 2019 survey. Among such states, women in Bihar and Nagaland spent only 27 minutes each per day on “employment-related activities” in 2024. This was followed by women in Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh, who spent only 31 and 32 minutes per day on such remunerative activities, respectively. Other such states include Arunachal Pradesh (40 minutes), Assam (41 minutes), Odisha (48 minutes), Haryana (49 minutes), Himachal Pradesh (50 minutes), Tripura (52 minutes), Jharkhand (52 minutes), and West Bengal (56 minutes).

The survey includes employment in corporations, government and non-profit institutions; employment in household enterprises to produce goods and services; training and studies in relation to employment; and setting up a business under the “employment-related activities” category. Among UTs, women in Ladakh spent as little as 21 minutes per day on “employment-related activities”. This was followed by women in Jammu & Kashmir (26 minutes), Lakshadweep (39 minutes), and Delhi (54 minutes). This comes at a time when, on average, women spent 10 minutes more on “employment-related activities” and 7 minutes less on “unpaid domestic services for household members” per day in 2024 compared to five years ago in 2019. At the pan-India level, women spent 71 minutes per day on “employment-related activities” in 2024.

The time spent by men on “employment-related activities” rose to 287 minutes in 2024 from 263 minutes in 2019, whereas they spent one minute less (24 minutes) on “unpaid domestic services for household members” in 2024 compared to 2019. In TUS 2024, information on time use was collected for persons aged six years and above, with a reference period of 24 hours. Respondents were asked about their activities performed in designated time slots of 30 minutes, and the same was recorded against the corresponding slot. In case of multiple activities in a time slot, a maximum of three activities performed for 10 minutes or more were recorded.