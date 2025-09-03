Home / Economy / News / 'We get along with India very well,' says Trump, but calls trade one-sided

'We get along with India very well,' says Trump, but calls trade one-sided

Trump maintained that India imposed duties of up to 100 per cent on various goods, which discouraged US firms from exporting there

US President Donald Trump
Trump said that India had imposed some of the highest duties in the world, leaving US companies unable to compete| Image: Bloomberg
Vrinda Goel New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Sep 03 2025 | 7:46 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Speaking at the White House on Tuesday (local time), US President Donald Trump again defended 50 per cent tariffs on Indian imports, saying trade ties with India had long been “one-sided,” even as he added that New Delhi and Washington were getting along “very well.”
 
Responding to questions about whether he might reconsider the tariffs, Trump maintained that India had imposed some of the highest duties in the world, leaving US companies unable to compete. “For many years, it was a one-sided relationship. India was charging us tremendous tariffs, they were the highest in the world,” he said.  According to him, Indian goods entered the US market freely, but American exports were blocked by duties that reached as high as 100 per cent. “They sent in everything they made and poured it into the country, while we would not send in anything,” Trump added.
 

Trump cites example of Harley Davidson

 
To illustrate his point, the US President referred to the difficulties faced by Harley Davidson. He said that motorcycles shipped from America were once subject to a duty as high as 200 per cent, making them uncompetitive in the Indian market. The company eventually established a plant in India to avoid those tariffs, he noted.
 

Trump claims India’s tariffs among world’s steepest

 
Trump maintained that India imposed duties of up to 100 per cent on various goods, which discouraged US firms from exporting there. In contrast, he said, Indian companies were able to access American markets with ease. “They poured their goods into our country while we sold almost nothing in return,” he remarked, underscoring that this was why Washington had acted by imposing steep import duties. 
 

Trump highlights rising investment in US

 
Trump underscored that thousands of companies, particularly carmakers from China, Mexico, and Canada, are opting to build their products in the US to escape tariffs and take advantage of protective measures.
 
“Thousands of companies are now moving into the United States,” Trump said. “Traditionally, it was carmakers, but today they’re coming from China, Mexico, and Canada. They want to build here, first because they like being here, second because tariffs are protecting them, and third because it helps them avoid paying tariffs. When cars are built in America, there are no tariffs.”
 

Trump calls trade ties with India a ‘disaster’

 
Trump had earlier taken to Truth Social on Monday (local time) to express frustration over what he called a “totally one-sided” trading relationship with India. In his post, he claimed that New Delhi was levying the steepest tariffs of any country, preventing US businesses from selling into the Indian market. He described the situation as a “one-sided disaster,” writing that India had offered to reduce tariffs to zero but that the move was “too late” and should have been done “years ago.”
 
The President also alleged that India sources most of its oil and military hardware from Russia while purchasing very little from the US, a dependence he said worsened trade imbalances and curtailed opportunities for American firms. “India sells us massive amounts of goods, we are their biggest client but we sell them very little. Until now it has been a totally one-sided relationship, for many decades,” he wrote. 
 

India’s response to Trump tariffs

 
India has dismissed Washington’s tariff actions as unjustified and unreasonable. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made it clear that his government would not compromise the interests of farmers, small industries, and livestock rearers in the face of US pressure.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Govt spending and exports likely to begin unwinding in Q2, says BMI

Premium

Growth spurt before Donald Trump tariff squeeze: July orders jump 29%

India extends export obligation for chemical imports to 18 months: Govt

Premium

Japan's MOL plans to ramp up India fleet with domestically built vessels

Rupee ends at 88.16, pares early gains on importer dollar demand

Topics :Donald TrumpTrump tariffstrump tariffUS India relations India trade policyBS Web Reports

First Published: Sep 03 2025 | 7:38 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story