Rupee ends at 88.16, pares early gains on importer dollar demand

After hitting record lows for two consecutive days, the rupee gained against the dollar in early trade on Tuesday but gave up most of its gains due to importer demand, settling at 88.16 a dollar compared with the previous close of 88.20.

Intraday, the Indian unit touched 87.84, appreciating 0.41 per cent on the back of recovery in the domestic equity market and trimming of offshore positions, dealers said.

So far in 2025, the rupee has depreciated 2.89 per cent, making it the worst-performing Asian currency.

“Recovery in the domestic equity markets is instilling confidence to attract further FPI flows. Offshore positions are also getting trimmed, which led to some appreciation in the rupee. However, developments on the India–US tariff front continue to be an important factor and may put pressure on the currency. As per charts, 87.70 may act as important support, while 88.14 is the first resistance followed by 88.35,” said Kunal Sodhani, head treasury, Shinhan Bank India.

Dealers said the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) may have intervened in the non-deliverable forwards market before the spot market opened but was not actively present thereafter. “RBI may have intervened yesterday and possibly today early, but FPI flows were there, leading to appreciation in the rupee,” said a dealer with a public sector bank. Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) continue to pare holdings in both equities and debt amid concerns that India’s trade deficit could widen following the Donald Trump administration’s imposition of a 50 per cent tariff on Indian goods, among the steepest globally. So far this year, FPIs have sold equities worth nearly Rs 1.4 trillion, according to NSDL data.