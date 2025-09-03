Home / Economy / News / Growth spurt before Donald Trump tariff squeeze: July orders jump 29%

Growth spurt before Donald Trump tariff squeeze: July orders jump 29%

There are no duties on semiconductors, electronics, and pharmaceuticals, among others, according to an August 27 Asia Insights note from Nomura

Illustration: Ajaya Mohanty
premium
Government intervention in the form of economic support for key industries could also emerge as an investment driver, he added. | Illustration: Ajaya Mohanty
Sachin P Mampatta New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 03 2025 | 12:48 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The value of aggregate new orders rose ahead of escalating geopolitical tensions and fresh tariffs on India.
 
Orders worth ₹59,755 crore came in across 158 companies in July, according to data from the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE). This is 29.1 per cent higher than the ₹46,297 crore worth of orders recorded in July 2024. The rise came just before the US imposed an additional 25 per cent tariff — on top of the earlier 25 per cent levy — taking the aggregate tariff on Indian exports to as high as 50 per cent. The new tariff became effective on August 27.
  Higher order flow is often seen as a sign of improving economic activity. 
 
But the tariff shock could dampen this buoyancy and slow private capital expenditure.
 
Export-oriented sectors such as textile and gems and jewellery may feel the pinch, while relatively insulated industries could continue to add capacity. Government investments, however, are unlikely to be affected, said market veteran U R Bhat, cofounder and director at Alphaniti Fintech. “Tariffs are not across the board,” he observed. 
There are no duties on semiconductors, electronics, and pharmaceuticals, among others, according to an August 27 Asia Insights note from Nomura. But finished automobiles and parts attract 25 per cent duties, while steel, aluminium, and copper face the full 50 per cent.
 
Nomura recently trimmed its gross domestic product (GDP) growth forecast to 6 per cent for 2025-26 (FY26) from 6.2 per cent earlier. The 0.2 percentage point (pp) downgrade is largely tariff-driven, analysts Sonal Varma and Aurodeep Nandi wrote.
 
“This assumes the penalty stays for only three months. In a bad scenario, where tariffs remain at 50 per cent levels throughout FY26, the hit to GDP would be closer to 0.4 pp in FY26 or 0.8 pp on an annualised rate basis,” the note said.
 
A shift away from imports and towards domestic consumption of goods currently exported could cushion the blow, EY said in its August 2025 Economy Watch report. “With suitable policies, the US tariff impact can be reduced to about 0.1 per cent of GDP, implying at best, a reduction of 10 basis points,” it said.
Lower taxes could also aid domestic demand by putting more money in consumers’ hands, suggested independent market expert Ambareesh Baliga. That, in turn, could benefit sectors such as fast-moving consumer goods and help revive the private capital expenditure cycle. In the interim, public spending may have to take the lead, he added.
“Government may have to continue to do the heavy lifting,” Baliga said.
 
Government intervention in the form of economic support for key industries could also emerge as an investment driver, he added.
 
“The impetus on infrastructure modernisation and defence production will continue,” Bhat said.
 
A segment-wise breakup of order flow shows industrial and infrastructural construction has grown faster than overall orders, with order value up 117.9 per cent year-on-year. Machinery orders, however, fell.
 
Afcons Infrastructure secured ₹11,500 crore worth of orders, mostly from overseas, according to CMIE. Other large wins included Keystone Realtors (₹4,521 crore) and NCC (over ₹3,000 crore). The post-election cycle in 2024 may also have contributed to a favourable base effect, CMIE added. 
 
 

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

India extends export obligation for chemical imports to 18 months: Govt

Premium

Japan's MOL plans to ramp up India fleet with domestically built vessels

Rupee ends at 88.16, pares early gains on importer dollar demand

Premium

GST Council meeting on Sep 3-4: Exemption on cards for cancer drugs

Govt spending and exports likely to begin unwinding in Q2, says BMI

Topics :Indian exportUS tariff hikes

First Published: Sep 03 2025 | 12:38 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story