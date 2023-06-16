DoT to make room for 'powerful' regulator in new Telecommunications Bill

The proposed changes had come under attack from the regulator as well as telecom and broadcasting companies who had said that it would substantially weaken the regulator and the balance of power between them and the DoT. Trai is believed to have approached the prime minister’s office on the matter.

The Department of Telecomm­unications (DoT) is dropping all the amendments to the Trai Act which had been proposed in the draft Telecommunications Bill of September 2022 as it prepares for the final Bill.