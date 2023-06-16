India plans to challenge European Union's carbon border tax at WTO

That apart, at the WTO there are special provisions for developing nations, allowing them to avail themselves of a longer time frame to implement certain commitments or agreements. The CBAM is not compliant with this principle of the WTO because it will be applicable to all the partners of the trade bloc without any exemption for developing nations.

According to the principle, all countries have a shared obligation to address environmental hazards. However, they are not “equally” responsible as far as environmental protection is concerned, considering that every country is at a different stage of development.