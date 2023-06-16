India's net direct tax mop-up soars 36% to Rs 3.78 trillion in Q1FY24

Net direct tax collection for the first quarter of FY24 as on June 15 soared by 36 per cent to Rs 3.78 trillion, indicating better corporate performance and a sustained economic growth trend.
Advance tax payment for the first quarter (between April 1 and June 15) stood at Rs 1.16 trillion. This includes corporation tax at Rs 92,173 crore and personal income tax at Rs 23,513 crore. June 15 was the deadline for the first instalment of advance tax.
Besides advance tax, the major contributor to high tax collection has been tax deducted at source (TDS), which came to around Rs 2.69 trillion during the period.
However, these are preliminary figures and are expected to be revised as further information is received from banks, a government official told Business Standard.
Advance tax is paid by companies and individuals in four instalments through the year with the first one comprising 15 per cent of evaluated tax liabilities. A tax instalment of 25 per cent each is slated for the next two quarters (September and December) and the remaining 35 per cent is to be paid in the fourth quarter (March).
Net collection (Rs 3.78 trillion) rose 35.32 per cent over the Rs 2.80 trillion in the same period of FY23. It accounted for 20.77 per cent of the Budget target of Rs 18.2 trillion projected for FY24.
This includes corporation tax about Rs 1.86 trillion and personal income tax at Rs 2.25 trillion.
Gross collection, before adjusting for refunds, stood at around Rs 4.17 trillion. Refunds amounting to Rs 39,390 crore have been issued. Other taxes that have shown good collection included securities transaction tax (tax on share buying and selling), which netted Rs 4,731 crore. Self-assessment tax racked up Rs 17,834 crore, regular assessment tax Rs 9,911 crore, and dividend distribution tax Rs 908 crore. India recorded strong growth in direct tax collection in FY23.
Net collection (provisional) was Rs 16.61 trillion, exceeding the budgetary estimate, registering a growth rate of 18 per cent YoY, according to the finance ministry. However, the Centre has not yet released the FY23 mop-up figures.
Mumbai topped the list with a mop-up of around Rs 1.07 trillion, 42 per cent more than what it collected in the same period a year ago. It is followed by Karnataka (Rs 46,696 crore, up 25 per cent) and Delhi (Rs 44,350 crore, up 34 per cent).
Pune and Tamil Nadu also showed growth in collection by 31 per cent and 36 per cent, respectively.