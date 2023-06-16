India's net direct tax mop-up soars 36% to Rs 3.78 trillion in Q1FY24

Advance tax payment for the first quarter (between April 1 and June 15) stood at Rs 1.16 trillion. This includes corporation tax at Rs 92,173 crore and personal income tax at Rs 23,513 crore. June 15 was the deadline for the first instalment of advance tax.

Net direct tax collection for the first quarter of FY24 as on June 15 soared by 36 per cent to Rs 3.78 trillion, indicating better corporate performance and a sustained economic growth trend.