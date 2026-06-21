Draft satcom spectrum rules call for layers of security approvals

Merely getting a licence from the Department of Telecom(DoT) to provide satellite communication services will no longer be enough, companies will need security clearance even after assignment of spectrum to roll out their services, according to draft rules issued by the government.

Satellite companies will get radiowaves without auction through an administrative process against a fixed annual fee in range of ₹30,000 to ₹50 lakh based on the service type per terminal basis and a non-refundable application fees of ₹1000.

Though the companies will be assigned spectrum through administrative process, charges of radiowaves will be determined on the basis of market price.

The draft Telecommunications (Spectrum Assignment by Administrative Process) Rules, 2026 published by the the Department of Telecom also makes it conditional for satellite companies like Elon Musk-led Startlink, Bharti group-backed Eutelsat OneWeb, and Jio Satcom to roll out satcom services for end consumers. Satcom companies will need permission from the Centre before starting satellite phone and broadband services for the public. "Provided that if the central government has issued a letter of intent prior to obtaining the applicable clearance for the installation of radio equipment, the spectrum assignment shall be granted, after such clearance has been obtained," the draft rules notified on June 17 said.

The rule mentions that companies will need security clearance for getting a letter of intent, which is issued before a company gets a licence. Satcom companies will then need spectrum allocation to start the service. The DoT has given 30 days for interested parties to comment on the draft rules. The rule bars satcom companies from connecting its telecommunications network with public telecommunication networks, including public switched telephone networks that are traditional landline connections, public land mobile network, global mobile personal communication (satellite phone services) by satellite, or internet, without permission of the government. "This notification paves the way for provision of satellite-based services by licensees of various satellite services. As far as provision of satellite-based services to the public is concerned, further approval of the central government will be required. It may be related to the security concerns related to such services," Former Principal Advisor of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) Satya N Gupta said.