Economy likely to grow 7% in 2024-25, inflation to ease further: RBI Guv

He also credited the government for structural reforms undertaken in recent years, saying they have boosted the medium and long-term growth prospects of the Indian economy

Shaktikanta Das, The 25th Governor of the Reserve Bank of India
Press Trust of India Davos

1 min read Last Updated : Jan 17 2024 | 6:58 PM IST
Indian economy should record a growth rate of 7 per cent in the next fiscal and inflation is likely to ease further, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said on Wednesday.

He also credited the government for structural reforms undertaken in recent years, saying they have boosted the medium and long-term growth prospects of the Indian economy.

He said that amidst a challenging global macroeconomic environment, India presents a picture of growth and stability.

Speaking at a CII session on 'High growth, low risk: The India story' here during the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting, Das said recent information on the global economic front has been reassuring with inflation falling, though growth remains low.

"Chances of soft landing have improved and markets have reacted positively. However, geopolitical risks and climate risks remain matters of concern," he said.

The RBI Governor said the real GDP growth in India is expected at 7.2 per cent this year.

First Published: Jan 17 2024 | 6:57 PM IST

