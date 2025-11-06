Mandi prices of major kharif crops show little improvement between Sept-Oct

Mandi prices of major kharif crops that were ruling below their respective minimum support prices (MSPs) in late September maintained the trend in late October as well, official data shows.

Though there was some improvement in prices between the two months, they remained below their respective MSPs, according to the data.

Which crops are selling below their MSPs?

As of October 24, ragi led the fall with mandi prices nearly 35 per cent below its MSP, followed by sunflower, moong, and groundnut. Soybean was selling around 21 per cent lower than its MSP of Rs 5,328 per quintal, while moong traded about 24 per cent below its MSP of Rs 8,768 per quintal.

This persistent gap between market prices and MSPs could have serious implications for farmers’ earnings as the kharif harvest has picked up pace since late October. How much of the kharif harvest has been completed? Official data showed that as on October 24, around 27 per cent of the total kharif area had been harvested across India. Of this, about 48 per cent of the pulses area—mainly uradbean (56 per cent), moongbean (91 per cent), and mothbean (100 per cent)—was harvested. Among oilseeds, 20.47 per cent of the total area had been harvested, primarily groundnut (28.87 per cent) and sesamum (49.43 per cent). For coarse cereals, 41.7 per cent of the area had been harvested, led by jowar (50.74 per cent) and bajra (59.05 per cent). Around 15 per cent of the rice area had also been harvested for kharif 2025-26 crops.