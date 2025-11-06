Home / Economy / News / Mandi prices of major kharif crops show little improvement between Sept-Oct

Mandi prices of major kharif crops show little improvement between Sept-Oct

Prices of soybean, moong, and groundnut remained below MSPs in late October despite some recovery, prompting government action through import curbs and procurement plans

Kharif
premium

Sanjeeb Mukherjee New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 06 2025 | 12:03 AM IST
Mandi prices of major kharif crops that were ruling below their respective minimum support prices (MSPs) in late September maintained the trend in late October as well, official data shows.
 
Though there was some improvement in prices between the two months, they remained below their respective MSPs, according to the data.
 
Which crops are selling below their MSPs?
 
As of October 24, ragi led the fall with mandi prices nearly 35 per cent below its MSP, followed by sunflower, moong, and groundnut. Soybean was selling around 21 per cent lower than its MSP of Rs 5,328 per quintal, while moong traded about 24 per cent below its MSP of Rs 8,768 per quintal.
 
This persistent gap between market prices and MSPs could have serious implications for farmers’ earnings as the kharif harvest has picked up pace since late October.
 
How much of the kharif harvest has been completed?
 
Official data showed that as on October 24, around 27 per cent of the total kharif area had been harvested across India. Of this, about 48 per cent of the pulses area—mainly uradbean (56 per cent), moongbean (91 per cent), and mothbean (100 per cent)—was harvested.
 
Among oilseeds, 20.47 per cent of the total area had been harvested, primarily groundnut (28.87 per cent) and sesamum (49.43 per cent). For coarse cereals, 41.7 per cent of the area had been harvested, led by jowar (50.74 per cent) and bajra (59.05 per cent). Around 15 per cent of the rice area had also been harvested for kharif 2025-26 crops.
 
This harvesting activity is expected to have gathered further pace since then.
 
What policy measures has the Centre taken to support prices?
 
On October 31, 2025, the Centre imposed a 30 per cent import duty on yellow peas, effective from November 1, to stem the fall in domestic pulses prices. Days earlier, it had announced a Rs 15,095.83-crore procurement plan for pulses and oilseeds.
 
The plan, to be implemented in Telangana, Odisha, Maharashtra, and Madhya Pradesh for kharif 2025-26, also includes approval for launching the Bhawantar Bhugtan Yojana for soybeans in Madhya Pradesh.
 
These steps, aimed at supporting farm incomes and stabilising mandi prices, are expected to start showing results in the weeks ahead. 
All India mandi wholesale prices (in Rs/Quintal)          
           
Crops MSP* Prices** Prices*** % Variation Over MSP# % Variation Over MSP##
           
Rice (unmilled)$ 2369 2319 2343 -2.1 -1.1
Wheat 2585 NA 2539 0.0 -1.8
Maize 2400 NA 2053 0.0 -14.5
Arhar Whole 8000 6370 7470 -20.4 -6.6
Moong Whole 8768 6721 6693 -23.3 -23.7
Urad 7800 5828 6870 -25.3 -11.9
Jowar 3699 NA 3047 0.0 -17.6
Bajra 2775 NA 2160 0.0 -22.2
Ragi 4886 NA 3192 0.0 -34.7
Groundnut 7263 5477 5493 -24.6 -24.4
Soybean 5328 3966 4209 -25.6 -21.0
Sesamum 9846 9648 9070 -2.0 -7.9
Sunflower 7721 6162 5620 -20.2 -27.2
           
$ Rice is common paddy          
*MSP is for 2025-26 kharif season          
**As On September 26, 2025          
***As On October 24, 2025          
# Variation Over Prices as On September 26, 2025          
##Variation Over Prices as On October 24, 2025          
           
Source: Ministry of Agriculture          
 

Topics :kharif cropKharif seasonagriculture economy

First Published: Nov 06 2025 | 12:02 AM IST

